Iconic White Castle sliders coming soon as second restaurant breaks ground in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great news for all East Valley folks looking to grab an iconic White Castle slider soon! Construction for the brand-new burger joint broke ground in Tempe on Tuesday. It will be the second White Castle in Arizona, joining the Scottsdale location. The new restaurant is expected to open Spring 2023 and will be located right off Interstate 10 and Warner Road.

Valley residents seem to love the melt-in-your-mouth sliders after the first opening of the Scottsdale White Castle in 2019. “If anything, our debut into the 48th state whetted even more appetites for sliders, with folks clamoring for another location. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of our Tempe restaurant,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods also attended the ceremony, joining White Castle officials.

Tempe folks will soon be able to grab a slider any time of the day, including breakfast! The restaurant is open 24/7, seven days a week. White Castle originated in the midwest but is surely making its way over to the West Coast.

