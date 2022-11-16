How to visit, tour Hawaii responsibly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dreaming of a Hawaiian vacation? Well, you’re not alone. Americans love Hawaii! Various 2022 surveys by Travelzoo reveal that Hawaii remains in the top 3 favorite domestic destinations, along with Florida and Italy.

We checked in with Travelzoo on Good Morning, Arizona and they shared some interesting statistics with us. The company reported that individuals checking out Hawaii travel deals surpassed 2018 and 2019 numbers combined, showing off their appetite for the islands. Rebounding to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers were not expected until 2025, but visitors this year are staying longer and spending more.

In September of 2022 alone, Travelzoo reported that they had around 700,000 travelers and spent nearly 20% more than 2019. With all these visitors to the Islands, numerous organizations and businesses are teaming up to spread the word on how tourists can best take care of the land. The idea is called Mālama, meaning “caring for” in Hawaiian. It’s part of a of a surging message meant to inspire visitors to leave the islands better than how they found them.

As tourism rebounds, Hawaii is pushing responsible tourism and offers ways that visitors can give back to local communities. Some resorts even offer a free night’s stay if you get involved in one of their Mālama programs. Some opportunities folks can give back are as follows:

Taking the Pono Pledge--a creative initiative by the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau to encourage safe, responsible and respectful tourism

Adopt mindful activities that can be done throughout your vacation such as picking up trash, getting involved with a local organization to plant trees, and more

Mālama Loko Ea (O’ahu)-- restoring a native Hawaiian fishpond

Surfrider Foundation Kaua’i -- borrow a kit from a local hotel or join a scheduled beach clean up

Some other good practices to adopt on your Hawaii vacation can also include as follows:

Don’t touch local wildlife

Use common sense while hiking and stick to the clearly marked trails that are authorized for hiking

Get properly vaccinated or wear a mask to prevent spreading illness to locals

Use a tour bus or local transportation efforts rather than renting a car to reduce your carbon footprint

Educate yourself on the history of Hawaii and its people

Learn about Hawaiian culture on your trip and/or prior to taking your vacation

