Gilbert man given 33 months for selling guns without a license

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert man was sentenced to prison for selling firearms without a license. According to officials, six of the guns were used in six separate homicide investigations, including the death of a police officer in Stockton, CA.

On Oct. 17, United States District Judge Douglas L. Rayes gave 24-year-old Chris Oliver less than three years behind bars. Oliver previously plead guilty to selling weapons without a license. Three other Valley residents involved in the scheme also plead guilty but haven’t yet received their sentence — 24-year-old Gilbert resident Dion Delpino, 24-year-old Tempe resident Michael Troy Kelly, Jr. and 24-year-old Chandler resident Eric Roy Rathbun II.

Federal agents say that from July 2019 to November 2020, Oliver and his crew bought at least 123 firearms from Arizona gun stores using false statements and sold the weapons, mostly handguns, at a profit. Oliver was the “manager of the criminal enterprise” who “directed his co-conspirators to purchase weapons on his behalf,” according to a statement by the Department of Justice.

Oliver, Kelly and Delpino were indicted in August 2021, but additional charges were added in May 2022 for Oliver and Rathbun. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with several local police departments to monitor and track the four men.

