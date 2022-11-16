Finding trending toys on a $30 budget in time for the gift-giving season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - All week long, On Your Side has been talking those holiday trending toys your kids might be looking for under the Christmas tree this year.

The price point On Your Side’s Susan Campbell looked at for budgeters was $30. While that might be a little higher than usual for our list on a budget, inflation has really impacted everything--including toys. So what can be done to fend off rising inflation during the holiday gift-giving season? James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.

Karma’s World Dolls - $12.99: “These are only around $12.99 each, and you can find them almost anywhere,” Zhan said. They’re Karma’s World dolls from the hit Netflix series!

Peppa Pig House Play Bath Toy - $29.99: For the little ones in your house, this Peppa Pig bath bundle also made the cut. “This is a classic water toy, great for the bathtub. When the weather switches again, it’s great for the pool,” Zahn said.

Tony the Peg Stacker Dump Truck - $14.99: This one is best for kids 18 month and up. “You have these little peg-stacking barrels here that go on the top,” Zahn said. “It’s a free-wheeling, rolling toy land actually opens up so you can store all of the pieces inside.”

Gorgeous Gifts Advent Calendar: There’s 24 days of awesome surprises here, perfect for teens and tweens to enjoy all through December! “They’ll find all kinds of fun stuff in here, like this one for example,” Zahn said. “There’s actually earrings in here!”

Big Fat Yarn Finger-Knitting Kit - $29.99: For the little crafter in your life, Big Fat Yarn company has a finger-knitting kit that’s perfect to make hats and scarves. “You may even be able to find these on sale this season,” Zahn said.

