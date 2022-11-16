Holiday Food Drive
Deadly two car crash closes Germann Road in Queen Creek

File photo of ambulance
File photo of ambulance(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Germann Road in Queen Creek is closed after a deadly two-car crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

Queen Creek Police officers say they are investigating a crash between two vehicles that happened between Crismon Road and Signal Butte Road. There is no information available about what led up to the crash, the status of the drivers of either vehicle or if impairment was a factor.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say they expect the road to continue to be closed for several hours.

