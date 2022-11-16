Holiday Food Drive
Deadline arrives to cure your ballot in Maricopa County

You have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to make sure your signature is correct on your early ballot.
Voters in Maricopa County have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to cure their ballots if they have been contacted by election workers.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While election workers have been busy counting ballots this midterm election, they have also been going through every single early ballot to check signatures and make sure they match up with the ones on file.

“We have just a little over 6,000 voters who still need to share their signatures today,” said Megan Gilbertson, with the Maricopa County Elections Department, told Arizona’s Family on Tuesday.

Election officials say the curing process is required under Arizona law. There have been about 60 people at the county elections department who have been calling voters, and sending letters and text messages to those signed up. If your signature doesn’t match up with what’s on file or is being questioned, those election workers try to get in contact with voters in any way possible to get more information and make sure the ballots can be counted.

Typically you have five business days after Election Day to cure your ballot.

You can go to this website to check your ballot status. Make sure to check “my ballot status” and not “voter history” to make sure your vote has been tabulated.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

