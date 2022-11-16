4 people hospitalized after rollover crash closes part of Loop 202 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say the Loop 202 is closed in Phoenix after a rollover crash sent four people to the hospital, including two kids, on Tuesday evening. According to the Arizona Department of Transporation, southbound lanes of Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road are closed, and there’s no estimated time when the lanes will reopen. Drivers are asked to exit Broadway Road and expect delays.

UPDATE: All traffic must exit at or before Broadway Road.#Aztraffic https://t.co/Tc5VNp99Z8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 16, 2022

Department of Public Safety troopers say a car carrying the four people rolled over on the north lanes of the Loop 202 near Broadway Road. According to Capt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire, someone drove the family to a Circle K near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, roughly five miles from the crash. Firefighters arrived and the family told crews their car rolled over on the freeway.

Firefighters say the two children were in critical condition. It’s unknown what caused the car to roll over. The investigation is ongoing.

