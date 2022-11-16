2 local nonprofits recognized for removing economic barriers in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two local nonprofit organizations are being recognized for their service in removing economic barriers throughout Phoenix.

The Arouet Foundation and Homeless Youth Connection have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders! These two groups are helping build houses and bridging gaps in the Valley for those in need. This nominations means the two are receiving a $200,000 grant over the next two years from Bank of America in order to further their benefits in increasing economic opportunities in the community.

The Arouet Foundation mission statement says it “is a non-profit empowering women and families impacted by the justice system to build strong communities.” The organization also helps these individuals in need look for re-entry, get employed, get financial resources, and help build a healthy foundation for their lives and their families.

Homeless Youth Connection’s mission is to “eliminate barriers to graduation for homeless youth and create lasting solutions for a successful future through community support and increased awareness.” The group partners with community leaders, government agencies, and teachers to help get students resources tailormade for them.

