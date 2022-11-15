Windy weather on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Mostly sunny and warmer in the Valley today with morning lows in the 40s warming to 71 this afternoon. That’s still about 7 degrees below average for this time of year in Phoenix.

While winds should stay light today, they begin to pick up this evening. In the Valley, look for north and northeasterly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts to 40 miles per hour are possible, especially in foothill areas like Anthem and New River. Gusty winds are expected to continue overnight and into the morning hours before easing up a bit tomorrow afternoon.

Windy weather is likely statewide today as strong high pressure builds to our north. That pressure gradient sets up a strong north and northeasterly flow, especially in the mountains of our state, where cold temperatures will also mean the wind chills will be dangerous Wednesday morning.

The pressure gradient should relax a bit later this week for lighter winds, but slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks dry with Valley highs in the low 70s.

