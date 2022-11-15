Winds picking up overnight through Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A persistent jet stream pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere continues to show a strong area of low pressure centered over the mid-section of the country.

On the back side of that low, we’ve been tapping into pretty cold air for this time of year with temperatures running around 10 degrees below the seasonal averages. The system presents dry conditions into early next week with very little in the way of precipitation chances for anywhere in Arizona. However, there will be lots of sunshine. At the surface, an area of high pressure has developed over Idaho and will be shifting our way over the next 24 hours. That will result in the winds beginning to come up tonight around the state and staying rather blustery Wednesday.

We have a First Alert for a wind advisory posted along the northern stretches of the Colorado River in Arizona, with gusts probably in the 40 miles per hour range. In the Valley, we may see some wind gusts in the 30 mile an hour range on Wednesday, and it’s expected to stay rather breezy throughout the day. As far as temperatures are concerned, we don’t expect much change.

Highs should be right around 70, plus or minus a few degrees for the next several days. Even low 70s is below the seasonal norms. As we mentioned, the first two weeks of this November have been the coldest in 22 years since 2000. That gives us a pretty good idea how unusual this weather is right now.

