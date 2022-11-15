Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Try It With Tess: Holiday pajamas for the whole family

Grab your naughty, naughtiest and nice elves... Tis the season to cozy up!
By Tess Rafols
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grab your naughty, naughtiest, and nice elves: ‘tis the season to cozy up!

If you’re looking to lounge around the house in stylish and comfortable PJs or want to get a head start on holiday photos, LazyOne has a ton of adorable options! LazyOne has the largest selection of matching family sleepwear!

Fa La La in love with matching pajamas for the whole family, furry ones included, with their high-quality and ultra-cozy loungewear. They’re on a mission to make bedtime fun while getting a great night’s sleep with fashionable prints, snuggle-inducing fabrics, and durable designs.

For more information visit https://www.lazyone.com/ or their Amazon store.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Try It With Tess: Matching holiday pajamas
Spike in Flu cases being seen in the Valley
Harlowe is talkative, caring, full of energy and loves unicorns. Finding Forever is sponsored...
Energetic young girl looking for loving family
Finding Forever: Energetic young girl looking for loving family