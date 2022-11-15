Trending tech toys to look for before the holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Your Side is talking all this week about popular toys many kids are hoping to see under the tree this holiday season.

Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. While they may be a little pricier, Zahn believes the following toys are worth the price you pay. “Tech has always been a big thing because it changes so often so there’s something new and fresh in theory every year,” he said.

Leappods Max - $49.99: Zahn said these are best for kids ages four and up. “On the side, you’re going to see all these controls here and this is how the kid is going to go through and pick what they’d like to listen to through the headphones,” he said.

Crystal Ball - $84.99: Although this toy makes noise, Zahn said it’s pretty impressive. “This is by far one of the hottest toys on the market this season,” he said. “It’s the Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball. Use the magic wand and you’ll end up with this little guy.” The little guy he’s referring to is an interactive plush pet that’s perfect for kids to play with or without using the crystal ball. If you’d like another mystery mixling, the company also has refills available that you can try new spells and potions with it. “You can do it over and over again,” Zahn said.

Neon Giant Monster Truck - $59.99: “Kids love monster trucks,” Zahn said. “This one actually comes with customizable neon piping that kids can weave through here however they’d like.” This monster truck is perfect for indoor and outdoor use, and in general, it takes around 30 minutes to an hour to fully charge.

V-Tech Level Up Gaming Chair - $49.99: For the younger kids on your list, this is V-tech’s level up gaming chair. “Gaming chairs have become huge fixtures in households the past couple years, so this emulates that,” Zahn said. He said included with the chair are a pair of pretend headphones and a keyboard that teaches music and counting. “The kids get to pretend like they’re mom and dad working,” he said.

Lola Droid from Star Wars - $89.99: This little Star Wars droid comes from the Obi-Wan Kenobi live action series on Disney Plus and is used by Princess Leia. “What’s really cool about Lola is she reacts to what I’m saying,” Zahn said. The Hasbro-designed toy has more than 85 lights and sounds and is best for children ages 4 and up.

Through the rest of this week, On Your Side will be highlight some of the other big toy trends of 2022! Wednesday will focus on budget-friendly toys under $30!

