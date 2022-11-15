Holiday Food Drive
Takata airbag recall impacts Dodge, Chrysler vehicles

Around 276,000 model-year 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 sedans are going to be impacted(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The automaker of Dodge and Chrysler vehicles is mailing notices to owners of model vehicles telling them to immediately stop driving the cars due to a Takata airbag recall.

Around 276,000 model-year 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 sedans are going to be impacted by this stop-drive recall. Owners of these vehicles are asked to call 833-585-0144 to coordinate a free repair.

Safety officials say the repair will take under an hour and that the longer the vehicle goes unrepaired, there is greater the risk of airbag rupture. That can cause serious injury should a crash happen, and the airbag deploys. Free replacement driver-side airbags have been available for these models since 2015.

If you’re not sure if your car is impacted, check your car’s VIN number here, here, or here.

