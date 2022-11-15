Maná announces 2 Phoenix-area stops for 2023 ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maná has announced their 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour dates, and will be stopping in both downtown Phoenix and Glendale!

On March 24, they will stop at the Footprint Center and on the 25, they’ll be stopping at Desert Diamond Arena. México Lindo y Querido launched in Latin America on June 10 in Tijuana and to launch the U.S. leg of the tour, they’ll be hosting a launch party on Tuesday night at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Beach with a performance. Tickets for the U.S. tour go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. here.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits. We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US,” MANÁ said. “This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.” The group has so far performed with Joe Walsh of The Eagles on their tour and played two nights for the Fiestas Patrias in September.

The full list of U.S. tour dates are as follows:

Feb. 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Feb. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mar. 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Mar. 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mar. 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Mar. 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Apr. 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Apr. 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Apr. 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Apr. 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Apr. 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

Apr. 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Apr. 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

May 06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Sep. 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep. 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

The group has been called the “most influential Latin rock band in the world” having released their first album “Falta Amor” in 1990. Their 1992 album “¿Dónde Jugarán Los Niños?” sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling Spanish-language rock album in history. MANÁ also supports the Selva Negra Ecological Foundation.

In all, the group has 133 Certified Gold Albums, 256 Certified Platinum albums, 4 GRAMMY Awards, 9 Latin GRAMMY Awards, 26 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 15 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, and honors such as the 2018 Latin Billboard Lifetime Achievement Awards, 2018 Latin Grammy Person of the Year Award, and the 2021 ICONO LATIN BILLBOARD Award.

