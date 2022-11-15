Man charged with manslaughter after reportedly accidentally shooting, killing brother in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting and killing his brother in a Phoenix apartment early Saturday morning.

On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of “gunshots and a woman screaming” at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire officials. Investigators learned that 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was holding the gun when it went off and killed his brother. He was arrested by Phoenix police.

According to court documents, police interviewed a woman who was in the apartment during the shooting who told them that Jackson and his brother were drinking alcohol and using drugs while looking at a new gun. Court documents say that Jackson, his brother, and the woman had gone out on the balcony with the gun. Jackson had the handgun near his lap when it fired and hit his younger brother in the head, court papers say. The woman told officers that Jackson and his brother were not arguing or fighting when the shooting happened and said she believed it was an accident, court papers say.

Jackson told officers during the investigation that he did not know the gun was loaded at the time. Court documents say investigators found two pistols and ammunition magazines on the living room couch and semiautomatic pistol on the ground next to the brother’s body. Jackson was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.

