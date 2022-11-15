Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Katie Hobbs delivers victory speech after projected win in governor’s race

Katie Hobbs delivers a victory speech after her projected win over Kari Lake in the governor's...
Katie Hobbs delivers a victory speech after her projected win over Kari Lake in the governor's race.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Katie Hobbs took the stage Tuesday morning after the Associated Press and other networks, including CBS, projected Hobbs as the winner in the hotly contested Arizona gubernatorial race.

Part of her message focused on major Democratic talking points, including reproductive care. Still, she says she aims to become a governor that wants to work with all residents. “For those Arizonans who didn’t vote for me, know that I will work just as hard for you,” she said.

Hobbs first released a statement after the race was called just after 7 p.m. Monday, saying, “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects

GOP challenger Kari Lake responded shortly afterward, tweeting, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.” The Lake campaign has not elaborated further, and it’s unclear if a call has been made to concede the race or if they will request a recount.

The Associated Press explained their race call in a late-night story, saying even though “Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs.”

As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots. Hobbs’ margin is just under 20,000 votes: 1,267,241 to Lake’s 1,247,859.

See the list of election results here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pinal County Supervisor Jeff Serdy says the county faces traffic issues, especially getting in...
Prop. 469 aimed at Pinal County road improvements not looking likely to pass
Proposition looking to bring road improvements to Pinal County failing
The race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction is in a tight battle.
Tom Horne back in the lead against Kathy Hoffman in race for superintendent of public instruction
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday...
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs