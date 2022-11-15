Katie Hobbs delivers victory speech after projected win in governor’s race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Katie Hobbs took the stage Tuesday morning after the Associated Press and other networks, including CBS, projected Hobbs as the winner in the hotly contested Arizona gubernatorial race.

Part of her message focused on major Democratic talking points, including reproductive care. Still, she says she aims to become a governor that wants to work with all residents. “For those Arizonans who didn’t vote for me, know that I will work just as hard for you,” she said.

We’ve been through a thing or two these past few years, but we are tough -- this state is tough and if we work together we can tackle our biggest challenges. Let’s get to work!

Hobbs first released a statement after the race was called just after 7 p.m. Monday, saying, “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.”

GOP challenger Kari Lake responded shortly afterward, tweeting, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.” The Lake campaign has not elaborated further, and it’s unclear if a call has been made to concede the race or if they will request a recount.

The Associated Press explained their race call in a late-night story, saying even though “Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs.”

As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots. Hobbs’ margin is just under 20,000 votes: 1,267,241 to Lake’s 1,247,859.

