Katie Hobbs victory will force Arizona Republicans and Democrats to work together

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona lawmakers passed close to 400 new laws this year with little opposition. Republicans controlled the House and Senate, with Republican Governor Doug Ducey. But things will be very different at the state Capitol when Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office.

Political consultant Stan Barnes, with Copper State Consulting, says having a Republican-controlled legislature and Democrat in the Governor’s office will force both sides to work together to get anything done. “If you are worried about crazies at the legislature, or crazies from the Governor’s office, you can let those worries go because this divided government knocks the crazy off both sides,” said Barnes. “The only thing that can really happen when it comes to lawmaking and legislating is stuff that is a compromise, something in the middle.”

Before Hobbs was projected as Arizona’s next Governor, there were concerns from Democrats that Republican lawmakers would push for more restrictive election and abortion laws next year or redirect funding from public education. They are all proposals that will have to get past a possible Hobbs veto for the next four years.

Brittany Fonteno is president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona. She said having Hobbs elected Governor will ensure abortion rights are protected in Arizona. “If they decide to put forth restrictions on abortion, Katie Hobbs has said using the power of veto, she will veto restrictions,” said Fonteno. “She is committed to making sure that decisions about a person’s reproductive health remain between a patient and doctor, and politicians are out of the exam room.”

The last Democrat to serve as Arizona governor was Janet Napolitano. She also had a Republican legislature. Less than four years into her first term, she issued a record 115 vetoes.

