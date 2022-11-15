Holiday Food Drive
High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related, DPS says

DPS confirmed this was a human trafficking situation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.

DPS tells Arizona’s Family that the driver is being booked into jail with the other three people being turned over to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

