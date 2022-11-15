Flu cases are starting to spike around the Valley, health officials warn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The flu is starting to make its rounds around the state.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports a significant spike in cases for the state just ahead of the holidays, even though it’s the beginning of flu season.

Over the past five years, an average of about 50 cases were reported by this time last year, but last week, they reported more than 500 cases. It’s too early to tell how this will impact the rest of the season.

“There are several schools of thought out there right now. One of them is we’ve had several mitigation practices in place for the last two to three years with social distancing masking and other efforts done by the public,” said Dr. Eugene Livar, assistant director for ADHS. “Those may have decreased by the public a little bit as they get back to their normal everyday life activities.”

Starting next week, Banner Health and Dignity Health are implementing visitor restrictions at hospitals due to increased risks of flu and RSV cases. Masks will be required, and there will be restrictions for children under 13 years old.

It’s never too late to get the flu shot. But, of course, it’s also essential to use good hygiene, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, and wash your hands.

