Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.

Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities.

Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. He also helped bring NASCAR back to Nashville for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Moses will be charged with making sure the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.

“The Fiesta Bowl has a rich history for innovation and a commitment to meaningful impact on and off the college football field. I’m excited to join this high achieving organization and to continue and enhance its inspiring work within Arizona’s communities,” Moses said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

