Energetic young girl looking for loving family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said.

But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.

Harlowe is talkative, caring, full of energy and loves unicorns. “Unicorn books, unicorn stuffys, unicorn toys,” Harlowe said.

In other words, Harlowe loves unicorns. “They are magical, and then their horn turns sparkly and shiny,” she said.

She would do well in an active and loving family that has time for her needs.

We tried a few other games at fat cats. Skee-ball was not our strong suit, but the claw machine kept calling us back.

It turns out it was worth the wait. Harlowe scored not only one, but two stuffed animals, to add to her collection.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Harlowe or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

