LIVE: Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects

Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs is projected to become the state's next governor, according to The Associated Press. Hobbs held narrow leads for nearly a week straight over her GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor.

The two have been in a close battle since Election Day. Lake came close to narrowing the gap after several large ballot drops from Maricopa County but couldn’t overtake her opponent. After the last big ballot drop from Maricopa County on Monday evening, Hobbs saw her lead shrink to 20,481 votes but was able to pull away with the win. As of Sunday evening, Lake needed 65% of the remaining ballots to surpass Hobbs. On Monday, she recorded 56.83%, unable to take the lead. With the remaining 60,000 statewide votes left, Lake would have needed nearly 70%.

Hobbs thanked everyone after the race was called, tweeting, “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.”

Democracy is worth the wait.



Thank you, Arizona.



pic.twitter.com/O6ZFSHbIBe — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 15, 2022

Hobbs also released a statement, vowing to “get to work” and work hard for all Arizonans.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the next Governor of Arizona. I want to thank the voters for entrusting me with this immense responsibility. It is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I will do everything in my power to make you proud. I want to thank my family, our volunteers, and campaign staff. Without all of your hard work, passion, and sacrifice this night would not be possible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. For the Arizonans who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you -because even in this moment of division, I believe there is so much more that connects us. We all want safer streets, a secure border, better schools, lower costs, and water for generations to come. This was not just about an election – it was about moving this state forward and facing the challenges of our generation. It is about giving our kids the safe and prosperous future they deserve, while letting our seniors live out their golden years with dignity. Let’s get to work.”

Raquel Teran, Arizona Democratic Party Chair, released a statement on Monday, declaring Hobbs the winner. On Sunday, Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont also claimed victory and called Hobbs “the unequivocal favorite to become the next Governor of Arizona.”

“Tonight, after election workers have been working day in and day out to ensure every legal vote counted, Arizonans made their voices heard and have chosed Secretary Katie Hobbs to be their next Governor. This is the first time in over a decade that a Democrat will hold the office, showing Arizonans we are ready for a change.”

Lake’s campaign didn’t respond to DeMont’s statement. However, Lake was tweeting on Monday evening, urging supporters to check the status of their ballots.

Hobbs, who serves as Arizona’s Secretary of State, prevailed in the midst of an extremely heated race, winning despite not debating her vocal GOP challenger. She has also made limited media appearances and honed her resources on addressing rural communities through smaller and private events.

Hobbs’ win also comes despite most polls in the days leading up to Election Day having Lake in the lead. An Emerson poll conducted from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 gave Lake a three-point advantage. Late last month, an Arizona’s Family/HighGround poll had Hobbs at a one-point advantage, 45.8% over Lake’s 44.8%.

Quiet campaign worked in her favor

“She prefers choreographed events in which she largely sticks to a script and limits her interactions with journalists,” an Associated Press report detailed her back in October. That report came after Hobbs drew national headlines, particularly those in the conservative space after she refused to debate her Republican challenger. Lake repeatedly hurled insults at Hobbs, calling her a “coward.”

Instead, Hobbs took part in a 30-minute interview with Arizona PBS, where she responded by saying she didn’t want to create a “spectacle.”

Now the work begins to unite voters on both sides of the spectrum.

On The Issues

Much of Hobbs’ policies focus on the historic drought and water shortage that southwestern states like Arizona are dealing with, plus a homelessness and affordable housing crisis that helped place the Phoenix metropolitan area as one of the hardest hit with inflation.

On the issue of reproductive rights, Hobbs said she would call a special session to repeal a pre-statehood 1901 law that, if it takes effect, would criminalize medical providers for providing abortion care. Her campaign’s website notes of policies that include expanding reproductive health care made available to Medicaid users and increasing family planning services funding.

When it comes to the ever-growing surge of migrants at the Arizona-Mexico border, Hobbs says she will seek a boost in funds for sheriff and local law enforcement agencies. Part of her plan also includes providing the Department of Public Safety “assistance directly to sheriffs” at the border to handle migrant crossings.

“I think the wall is a very symbolic gesture and people like it because they can see it, feel it and touch it. It’s not the only answer because there are places that can’t be walled and technology that can help address those gaps,” Hobbs said during an October interview with Arizona PBS.

When pressed by the moderator, she said she would be open to a border wall if it was a plan conducted in part by the federal government.

