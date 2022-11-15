Holiday Food Drive
Catering company hiring hundreds ahead of two major Phoenix-area events early next year

M Culinary Concepts is hiring in hundreds of positions ahead of Super Bowl, WM Open and other...
M Culinary Concepts is hiring in hundreds of positions ahead of Super Bowl, WM Open and other 2023 Valley events.(M Culinary Concepts)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s largest catering company, is looking to hire hundreds just in time for the Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open.

The 25-year-old company was listed in the BestCompanies AZ Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Seasonal, full, and part-time positions are open for front-of-house, back-of-house, warehouse/facilities, transportation, and cafe support. No experience is required. If you’d like to schedule an interview, text REBEL to 89743 for a 15-minute interview. You can also click here.

M Culinary Concepts is hiring hundreds of individuals for seasonal, part, and full-time...
M Culinary Concepts is hiring hundreds of individuals for seasonal, part, and full-time positions ahead of Super Bowl in Glendale, WM Open, other 2023 Valley events.(M Culinary Concepts)

“This is a great way to be at the center of what makes the Valley so special at this time of year,” said Chef Jon Clancy, director of culinary operations. “You’ll gain valuable experience in your chosen hospitality profession and catapult your career to the next level. Advancement opportunities abound for the right candidate.”

Full time positions with the company include 100% company-paid medical, dental, life and disability insurance, as well as elective vision insurance and 401(K) match.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

