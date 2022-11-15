Cat dies after early morning apartment fire in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Scottsdale.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at a complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find two units on fire and upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional firefighters.

Once the fire was under control, crews searched the affected apartments to make sure everyone made it out safely. While no one was hurt, a cat died.

Scottsdale fire officials say arrangements are being made to find temporary housing for residents who have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Via De Ventura closed east bound at Hayden. Scottsdale Fire on scene of an early morning 1st Alarm apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/Is5WEu7WFk — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) November 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.