Cat dies after early morning apartment fire in Scottsdale

A cat died in a fire that broke out just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A cat died in a fire that broke out just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.(Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Scottsdale.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at a complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura just before 4 a.m. They arrived to find two units on fire and upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional firefighters.

Once the fire was under control, crews searched the affected apartments to make sure everyone made it out safely. While no one was hurt, a cat died.

Scottsdale fire officials say arrangements are being made to find temporary housing for residents who have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

