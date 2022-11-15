AZ Langar on Wheels provides food to homeless and others in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community outreach can be made even more meaningful when it’s a grassroots effort to bring food directly to those who go hungry every day. That’s what AZ Langar on Wheels is all about, and why this is Something Good.

Dr. Vikas Karla wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate the man behind the organization, whose name is Suminder Sodhi. Everyone associated with the group is a non-paid volunteer and every weekend, they head to downtown Phoenix to deliver food to the homeless and those less fortunate.

In Arizona, nearly a million people struggle with hunger and according to Feeding America, one in five are kids who go hungry. AZ Langar on Wheels is a fully-licensed food truck with a commercially-integrated kitchen. In Sikhism, Langar is the community kitchen in a place of assembly and worship for Sikhs. They serve free meals, regardless of religion, ethnicity or economic status.

AZ Langar on Wheels’ mission is to provide nutritious, hot meals to underserved communities, and they’re doing Something Good. Tap/click here for more on how to get involved in the program.

