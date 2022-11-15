Arizona Snowbowl to open on Nov. 17, celebrating 85 years

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Snowbowl is scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 17, celebrating 85 years of snow and much fun in Flagstaff.

Only advanced and intermediate terrain will be available, with no beginner terrain open until further notice. The Arizona Gondola will start running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will take riders to Upper Ridge, Midway Catwalk, Logjam, Wild Turkey, and back down to Agassiz Lodge. Lift tickets are available starting at $29 and can be bought here! Guests who have a card from last season or want to order one online can click here. The card will have a ticket, rental, and lesson purchases and can be picked up at Snowbowl Guest Services. Guests will need to show their purchase confirmation email and activate online at the resort.

On Thursday, there will be free donuts and hot cocoa from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Snowbowl booth in Agassiz Lodge. The first 50 skiers or snowboarders to arrive will be given a custom Arizona Snowbowl branded BlackStrap Single Layer Tube face mask. There will also be live music from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., provided by DJ Quick Kay.

A few other key things to know regarding lodge accommodations and availability are as follows:

• Hart Prairie Lodge will be open for rentals and guest services only.

• Guest services at the Hart Prairie Lodge will be available to assist you with your lift tickets, season passes, or any other inquiries from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

• Rentals must be reserved online, and the Hart Prairie Rental Shop will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

• Agassiz Lodge will be open for retail and food and beverage only.

• Agassiz Lodge Sports Shop will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Agassiz Restaurant and 9500′ Bar will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Also, kids 12 and under can ski for free all season long with a Power Kids Season Pass. The pass will also allow snowboarding and mountain biking at all nine Power Pass Resorts, including Snowbowl, such as Purgatory, Brian Head, Hesperus, Sipapu, Pajarito, Nordic Valley, Willamette, and Spider Mountain. The pass also includes three free days at Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch Mountain, and Sundance Mountain Resort. The Snowburners Program is for children ages 4-12 to learn skiing and snowboarding skills in a six-week lesson program from January through February on either Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays. To learn more, click here. Want to check out other discounts? Click here.

The Expanded “Freedom to Ride” initiative this year will feature lessons for all ages during the week with 40% off regular prices. In 2021, the discount was for certain ages and rentals only. This year, they’re available for everyone on Thursday. After opening day, “Freedom to Ride” savings will be offered from Monday to Thursday on non-holidays until Feb. 28.

Those looking to rent this year will have access to a new greeting desk, more staff, an enhanced flow path, and better software to get you on the slopes faster. There are also new skis, bindings, snowboards, boots, helmets, and more. More on-mountain food and beverage can be found this season at the Har Prairie Lodge Grab & Go Cafe. Guests can order online here, choose their restaurant for dine-in or pick-up, place their order, pay online and pick it up.

Want to check out the Snowbowl webcams and see the slows yourself? Click here.

