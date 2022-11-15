Arizona ranks #6 in the top states with highest alcohol consumption costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation, increased alcohol costs, and the fact that one in six adults binge drinks regularly has put Arizona on the list of the top 10 states with the highest excessive alcohol consumption price per capita in the U.S.

NiceRx, a discount prescription drug company, found that overall, Arizona ranked at $5,946,400,000 for the total cost of excessive alcohol consumption and $2.27 per drink. That is about $930 per capita. The average Arizonan adult drinks around 2.25 gallons of alcohol every year. In 2019, there were 16.1 alcohol-related deaths for every 100,000 Arizonans.

Check out this list of the top 10 states, ranked by alcohol consumption cost per state.

Rank Location Total Cost ($) Cost per drink ($) Cost per capita ($)

Alaska $827,200,000 $2.25 $1,165 New Mexico $2,232,900,000 $2.77 $1,084 Wyoming $593,100,000 $2.33 $1,052 Colorado $5,056,500,000 $2.14 $1,005 California $35,010,600,000 $2.44 $940 Arizona $5,946,400,000 $2.27 $930 Oregon $3,520,200,000 $2.08 $919 Delaware $803,800,000 $1.64 $895 Montana $870,800,000 $1.73 $880 Washington $5,805,100,000 $2.23 $863

The state with the lowest cost of excessive drinking is Utah, coming in right at $1.63 billion or $592 per person. New Mexico has the highest number of alcohol-related deaths in the U.S., at 34.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

