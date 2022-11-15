Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona ranks #6 in the top states with highest alcohol consumption costs

The average Arizonan adult drinks around 2.25 gallons of alcohol every year.
The average Arizonan adult drinks around 2.25 gallons of alcohol every year.(WNDU)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation, increased alcohol costs, and the fact that one in six adults binge drinks regularly has put Arizona on the list of the top 10 states with the highest excessive alcohol consumption price per capita in the U.S.

NiceRx, a discount prescription drug company, found that overall, Arizona ranked at $5,946,400,000 for the total cost of excessive alcohol consumption and $2.27 per drink. That is about $930 per capita. The average Arizonan adult drinks around 2.25 gallons of alcohol every year. In 2019, there were 16.1 alcohol-related deaths for every 100,000 Arizonans.

TRENDING: Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Check out this list of the top 10 states, ranked by alcohol consumption cost per state.

Rank Location Total Cost ($) Cost per drink ($) Cost per capita ($)

  1. Alaska $827,200,000 $2.25 $1,165
  2. New Mexico $2,232,900,000 $2.77 $1,084
  3. Wyoming $593,100,000 $2.33 $1,052
  4. Colorado $5,056,500,000 $2.14 $1,005
  5. California $35,010,600,000 $2.44 $940
  6. Arizona $5,946,400,000 $2.27 $930
  7. Oregon $3,520,200,000 $2.08 $919
  8. Delaware $803,800,000 $1.64 $895
  9. Montana $870,800,000 $1.73 $880
  10. Washington $5,805,100,000 $2.23 $863

The state with the lowest cost of excessive drinking is Utah, coming in right at $1.63 billion or $592 per person. New Mexico has the highest number of alcohol-related deaths in the U.S., at 34.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

In 2019, there were 16.1 alcohol-related deaths for every 100,000 Arizonans and the average...
In 2019, there were 16.1 alcohol-related deaths for every 100,000 Arizonans and the average adult drinks around 2.25 gallons of alcohol every year.(NiceRx)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Find out if you or a loved one are at risk for lung cancer and talk to your doctor about...
Are you at risk for lung cancer? Here’s why you should get screened
Influenza is expected to make a comeback this season.
Flu cases are starting to spike around the Valley, health officials warn
Spike in Flu cases being seen in the Valley
Dr. Kirkilas says RSV starts as a runny nose and fever but can take a turn very quickly.
Banner, Dignity Health hospitals restricting visitors due to RSV, flu risk