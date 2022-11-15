Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs loses bid to become Speaker of the House

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District, threw his name into the hat to challenge House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel.

“Look, we were told we were going to have an incredible, incredible wave,” Biggs, who serves as a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, previously said in an online streaming show. “If that would have been the case,” with a 20-, 30- or 40-seat margin, “you would say, ‘Well, OK, Kevin is the presumptive Republican nominee for speaker. But I think we need to have a serious discussion.”

A secret-ballot vote conducted Tuesday afternoon ended with a 188-31 vote with McCarthy set to continue to remain as party leader.

Biggs initially made the announcement Monday evening on NewsMax before tweeting his plans early Tuesday morning. Biggs said in part: “the American people want us to turn a page. They do not want excuses or performance art, they want action and results.”

The promised red wave turned into a loss of the United States Senate, a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, and upset losses of premiere political candidates. My bid to run for Speaker is about changing the paradigm and the status quo. Minority Leader McCarthy does not have the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House and his speakership should not be a foregone conclusion. Reforms must be made in the House in order to facilitate representation of our constituents. Items such as allowing members to move to amend bills, only allowing bills that cover a single subject, and requiring bills to go through committees before bringing them to the floor. Members must also be granted more time to read the legislation and debate the merits of it. I look forward to serving our great nation and steering our country in a better direction after the disastrous midterms.

Today, I am running for House Speaker.



The American people want us to turn a page. They do not want excuses or performance art, they want action and results. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 15, 2022

Other top Republicans were also vying for the spot as well, according to multiple conservative blogs. Rep. Steve Scalise is also running, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is backing Jim Jordan, according to The New Republic.

Biggs was first elected to the U.S. House for Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District in 2016, a district that makes up a large section of the East Valley including Gilbert and parts of Mesa and Chandler. He just won a fourth term against Democratic challenger Javier Ramos.

Biggs and McCarthy were among several GOP lawmakers subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee last May as part of the probe into the Capitol riots. He rejected the subpoena, calling the “illegitimate” committee’s actions “pure political theater.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.