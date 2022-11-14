Holiday Food Drive
Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say

Police say a teenage boy was driving at the time of the crash.
Police say a teenage boy was driving at the time of the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape blocking off traffic for the rest of the night into the early morning hours. At this time, investigators don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash. An investigation is still underway.

