Woman dead, 2 injured after crash on I-10 near Guadalupe

One woman, a passenger in the rideshare car, was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and two others, including an Arizona Department of Public safety trooper, were injured after a crash that happened early Sunday morning near Guadalupe.

DPS troopers responded to a report of a car fire around 12:25 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Guadalupe. When they arrived, the trooper parked across two right lanes to protect three people who were standing outside a burning car. An off-duty firefighter was also at the scene helping.

While the trooper was helping those involved in the crash, a rideshare car driving past suddenly hit the back of his vehicle, which then hit the off-duty firefighter’s vehicle. The rideshare car then spun toward the trooper and the three he was helping. The trooper, one person involved in the car fire, and the passenger inside the rideshare vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital.

DPS believes distracted driving was the cause of the accident.

The rideshare passenger later died from her injuries. The trooper is in good condition and recovering and the other person is recovering with minor injuries.

DPS officials say impairment was not suspect in the crash. No criminal charges are pending for the investigation, officials said.

