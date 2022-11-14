Christopher Clements sentenced to life in prison for death of Maribel Gonzalez
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child killer Christopher Clements was sentenced to natural life in prison for the death of Maribel Gonzalez.
He was also sentenced to 17 years for kidnapping Maribel and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
On Sept. 30, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on Jun 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.
Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.
He is also facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. He will face a jury for Isabel’s death starting in February 2023.
