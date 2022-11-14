Unseasonably cool week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures are below normal this morning across Arizona. Valley neighborhoods are waking up to the 40s, and will only climb to the mid 60s today. A forecast high of 66 degrees is 11 degrees below normal for this time of year in the Valley.

Look for mostly sunny skies and light winds today across the state. Cool air continues to filter into the state behind yesterday’s cold front, which brought a few snow showers to Northern Arizona.

A strong ridge of high-pressure building near Alaska helps set up a blocking pattern this week that puts a strong trough over much of the U.S. Several disturbances will slide down this trough and brush by Arizona over the coming week. This will lead to reinforcing shots of cold air and stronger winds.

Winds are expected to be gusty around Arizona on Wednesday, with 10-20 mile per hour sustained winds expected in the Valley. Stronger winds are expected in the high country, and in California a dangerous Santa Ana wind event is possible.

Dry and unseasonably cool weather is expected all week. In the Valley, morning lows will stay in the 40s with a few upper 30s possible in outlying areas. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 0s Tuesday through the weekend.

