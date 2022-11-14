Tracey Lawrence, Clay Walker head to Prescott Valley in March 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Country greats Tracey Lawrence and Clay Walker will be sharing the stage in March 2023 in Prescott Valley!

These two country stars will be arriving for a one-night show at the Findlay Toyota Center Arena on March 18, 2023, and tickets go on pre-sale this Thursday. You can click here to sign up for the official pre-sale code. General ticket sales will be available here on Friday. You can also get your tickets at the box office, starting at $48.25.

Performing since the early 90s, Lawrence won the Top New Male Vocalist at the 28th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. And in 1996, his ever-popular “Time Marches On” brought him even further into the spotlight. In 2021, Lawrence dropped his Hindsight 2020 Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell album. Lawrence released it in time for his 30th year in the music industry. He also hosts his own radio show called “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence.” He will be coming to Maricopa’s Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino on Dec. 9 for a solo performance.

Clay Walker, a Texas-born music icon, made his name known with single “What’s It to You” which hit Number One on billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks. In all, Walker has dropped 11 albums, one of which was a Christmas Album. In 1993, Walker won Best New Male Artist with the Radio & Records Association and was nominated for the AMA and Academy of Country Music for Favorite Country New Artist and Top New Male Vocalist. In the late 1990s, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.