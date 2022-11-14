Top toy trends to know for this year’s holiday gift season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Your Side is talking this year’s toy trends for the upcoming holiday gift-giving season all week long on Arizona’s Family!

If you’ve not started your holiday shopping yet, it’s time! This week, Susan Campbell talked with experts about how to land those special toys on a budget, as well as some fun techy stocking stuffers your kids will really enjoy. James Zahn with Toy Insider said, “If there was one word to encapsulate the vibe we’re getting across the board, it’s traditional.”

Zahn is a senior editor for The Toy Insider and evaluates thousands and thousands of toys every year alongside his team, checking them for play value, actual value, and various quality. Here’s just a few of this year’s hits!

Monster Jam Monster Garage at $49.99. “We’re going to start this off by going big here,” he said. “Kids love monster trucks, and from Spinmaster, they have the Monster Jam garage set here. And this thing, kids can play and display 20 of their favorite monster trucks,.”

Disney Junior’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and Oven Set at $39.99. Zahn said, “This is an awesome doll and it has her little oven here. Kids can press the front, get lights and sounds--you see the cake moving on top there. The oven actually lights up...Super cute and comes with everything you need for some culinary adventures.”

K’nex Cyber-X at $17.99 to $59.99. “Kids are actually going to build this and learn the mechanics of it,” he said. “We can turn it on here. You can even hear the motor firing up, and you can fire them off! This is for slightly older kids 8 and up.

For those little ones on your list, Zhan suggests the Go Tots Barnyard Tumble Set by Melissa and Doug at $34.99. This is set is entirely made out of wood. “All of the little barnyard friends are on the wooden circles here, and we drop them in the top, and you’ll see them come out different places,” Zahn said.

One big ticket item that the entire family can enjoy is the Maxx Rocket at $39.99. This rocket features a full liftoff station as well as the rocket itself. “It will actually drive in forward and reverse and does a full launch sequence,” Zahn said. “Voices are on here and everything. And then, of course, the rocket has to come off so kids can have all kinds of outer space adventures.”

Zahn suggested that if you and your family are considering any of these toys for this upcoming season, find them and buy them as they’re each very likely to sell out prior to the big day! For the rest of this week, On Your Side will be talking toy trends, so stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.