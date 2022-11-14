Rachel Mitchell appears to declare victory in Maricopa County Attorney race, which has not been called

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Rachel Mitchell is seemingly declaring herself victorious in the Maricopa County Attorney race, as thousands of votes have yet to be counted. As of Monday morning, the Associated Press and networks have yet to call the race.

The latest election return gives Mitchell about a four-point lead over Democrat Julie Gunnigle, with approximately 68,000 more votes. More ballots are expected to be counted throughout the day with another ballot update expected in the evening.

Mitchell made a social media post just before 8:30 a.m. saying that she would continue her work as the county’s top prosecutor. However, she did not explicitly state that she had won. “I am deeply honored this community has overwhelmingly shown its support and trust in my leadership of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office,” she said, adding that she would further her involvement with law enforcement and community leaders in the midst of public safety crisis.

As ballot counting continues, projected Secretary of State winner Adrian Fontes is expected to hold a 10 a.m. news conference. See the latest election results here.

