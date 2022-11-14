Maricopa County Health Department announces one case of dengue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Department of Public Health has identified one person with dengue, pronounced DEN-GAY, a mosquito-borne illness.

Maricopa County Environmental Services Department said it found the virus in a mosquito trap in one county neighborhood. Public health teams will visit neighborhood residents to offer free, voluntary at-home blood testing and information from the Environmental Services about mosquito bite prevention, breeding, and more. In addition, the MCESD is searching traps for various infected mosquitos.

Homes in the specific neighborhood will receive a postcard on their door notifying them of the department’s visit, including dates and how to get more information. In addition, field teams will go door-to-door over the next week to offer testing, prevention kits, and information. One in every four infected individuals will show mild, flu-like symptoms, and one in every 20 people, especially those with prior exposure, will become severely ill.

“While previous dengue cases in Maricopa County have been related to travel to countries where dengue commonly occurs, it is important to understand if others could have been exposed or if this is an isolated incident.” said Dr. Nick Staab, a medical epidemiologist. “When we look at results of this testing and mosquito testing across the county, we can determine if there is any risk to others and what Public Health, Environmental Services, and other partners can do to prevent illness.”

For more information on mosquito-borne illness in Maricopa County, tips for fighting mosquitoes, and more, visit FightTheBiteMaricopa.org.

