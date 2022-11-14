Marc Anthony coming to Desert Diamond Arena in March 2023

Holiday Food Drive
FILE - Marc Anthony performs during his Pa'lla Voy Tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Latin music star Marc Anthony is returning to the Valley next March!

The Viviendo Tour that kicked off in October is continuing into 2023, adding shows across the country including Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, March 4. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with general public tickets on sale on Friday at 9 a.m. VIP tickets will also be available and will include a parking pass. Tap/click here for more ticket info.

Anthony so far has been credited with more than 30 Billboard chart hits and more than 7.1 billion views on YouTube. In 2019, Anthony released OPUS, his first new studio album in six years. It’s the 8th salsa album in 26 years and landed him Tour of the Year for his OPUS tour.

His previous album called Marc Anthony 3.0, released in 2013, won an American Music Award, a GRAMMY nomination, five Premios Lo Nuestro, 2 Premios Juventud, 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 3 Billboard Awards and recognition from both Univision and Telemundo. Anthony also launched his Maestro Cares Foundation, created to build orphanages throughout Latin America.

