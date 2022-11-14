Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.

TRENDING: Dozens of people protest outside Maricopa County elections center; sheriff highlights security

The area was closed but has since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Katie Hobbs, left, has the early lead over Kari Lake, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Hobbs’ campaign manager claiming victory as lead grows over Lake in governor race
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Police lights graphic.
I-40 wreck leaves one dead after UPS truck collides with semi-truck near Holbrook
DPS officials believe at least two people are injured, although there may be more.
Ten people injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 near Mesa