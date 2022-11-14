Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.

The area was closed but has since reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

