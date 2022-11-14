Man in critical condition after crashing his bike on South Mountain trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his mountain bike while riding on a trail at South Mountain on Sunday night. Phoenix firefighters say the man’s wife noticed her husband didn’t come back from his evening bike ride and called 911. Crews were able to track the 50-year-old to the War Paint trail at South Mountain using his phone GPS.

Firefighters say the man was found lying beside his bike, unable to move. He was complaining of back pain and had to be carried off the trail. He was then flown to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.