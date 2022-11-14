Lizzo, Pink, Foreigner, and Trevor Noah announce 2023 shows for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- So many great shows are coming to the Valley of the Sun next year. Here’s a round-up of the latest shows announced this week.

Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour

Foreigner is hitting the road for one final tour, this time with special guest Loverboy! And you can be sure they’ll be playing those throwback chart-toppers like “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” and, of course, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

“I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982. We played to massive stadiums - New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly - and we’re back together again, 41 years later. It’s going to be the Tour of Summer ‘23!” said Paul Dean of Loverboy.

A stop in Phoenix is planned at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Sunday, Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18. Click/tap here for more information.

P!nk’s “Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.”

Three-time Grammy Award-winning pop star P!nk embarks on her largest North American tour following her release of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

According to LiveNation, the 21-city tour starts in Toronto before making its way to the biggest U.S. cities, including Phoenix. While in Arizona, she will perform at Chase Field on Oct. 9. P!nk is also slated to perform at the 2022 American Music Awards. Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. Click/tap here for more information.

Lizzo’s “The Special 2our”

If you’re looking for a concert to make you feel empowered and self-positive, look no further to Lizzo’s “The Special 2our,” slated to kick off in the spring in Knoxville, making a stop in sizzling Phoenix on May 24 at the Footprint Center. The multi-platinum certified has 17 dates for this second-leg of her tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18. Click/tap here for more information.

Trevor Noah’s “Off The Record” tour

Beloved Comedy Central host and smashingly successful comedian Trevor Noah has announced he is returning on the road just weeks after announcing his departure from The Daily Show.

“I realized, after the seven years, my time is up,” Noah told the audience during the season finale. And now we know where he is headed next. The Off The Record tour kicks off on Jan. 20, 2023, in Atlanta before ultimately making its way west to Phoenix in October and ending in San Francisco.

