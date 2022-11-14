Holiday Food Drive
Less than 51,000 ballots left to be counted statewide

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says to expect another big ballot drop around 6 p.m. Arizona time.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are less than 51,000 ballots left to be counted statewide after Maricopa County election officials released the latest numbers Monday evening. In Maricopa County, almost 16,000 votes are left to be counted. During a 4 p.m. news conference Monday, Gates also stated that the board would not be calling any race. “We just count the votes,” Gates said.

Gates said the ballots left to be counted are additional early and provisional ballots that needed curing and the hand tally of District 22. Gates added the District 22 ballots were all write-in, so officials were working to do a hand tally of all votes for that race.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced his office would be increasing security at the election’s office in case any issues may arise. “If you have issues, do not confuse your intentions with your actions. Meaning, you may be well intentioned but if you’re actions are criminal that line still stands exactly where it was. It hasn’t moved,” he said. “If you believe there’s ways to do it better, then find the process to help accomplish that. But if you do it the wrong way, there’s a lot of deputies out there who would prefer not to see you cross the line. But if you do, they’ll hold you accountable.” Penzone then thanked all the election staffers for their hard work continuing to count ballots for nearly a week. He said a small group gathered outside the Maricopa County elections office, but all of those people followed the laws and were peaceful.

In a previous news conference, Gates said that bipartisan teams hand-counted 5,000 ballots from five voting centers in the West Valley as part of an audit. Not every race was counted. Officials only looked at the governor, state representative, Prop. 129 and U.S. Congress races. He confirmed the hand count was completed on Sunday.

Voters can track their early ballot online at BeBallotReady.Vote.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

