Less than 100,000 ballots left to be counted as last drop expected for Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County election officials say less than 100,000 ballots are left to be counted as the last big ballot drop is expected on Monday evening. The latest numbers are expected to be released around 6 p.m. During a 4 p.m. news conference, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said didn’t give an exact number of ballots left that need to be counted. The board will also not be calling the races. “We just count the votes,” Gates said.

Gates said the ballots left to be counted are additional early and provisional ballots that were cured, the Box 3 ballots and the hand tally of District 22. The 17,000 ballots that couldn’t be read due to tabulation machine issues on Election Day were put in secure Box 3, so officials are still counting those. Gates added the District 22 ballots were all write-in, so officials were working to do a hand tally of all votes for that race.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced his office would be increasing security at the election’s office in case any issues may arise. “If you have issues, do not confuse your intentions with your actions. Meaning, you may be well intentioned but if you’re actions are criminal that lines still stands exactly where it was. It hasn’t moved,” he said. “If you believe there’s ways to do it better, then find the process to help accomplish that. But if you do it the wrong way, there’s a lot of deputies out there who would prefer not to see you cross the line. But if you do, they’ll hold you accountable.” Penzone then thanked all the elections officials for their hard work continuing counting ballots for nearly a week. He said a small group gathered outside the Maricopa County elections office, but all of those people followed the laws and were peaceful.

Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted.

In a previous news conference, Gates said that hand-counting 5,000 ballots from five voting centers in the West Valley. However, not every race was counted. Officials only looked at the governor, state representative, Prop. 129 and U.S. Congress races. He confirmed the hand count was completed on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, after another historic ballot drop, Maricopa County election officials said 1,474,943 ballots were counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. There were still around 5,000 Election Day ballots to be reported and 73,015 early ballots left to process and tabulate. There were also 8,373 early ballots left to cure, which means there was a technical difficulty with the ballot. The technical issue could be a voter forgetting to sign or having no ID. The ballots are set aside, and then voters are contacted so they can fix their mistakes. The last day voters can cure a signature issue or provide ID is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voters can track their early ballot online at BeBallotReady.Vote.

