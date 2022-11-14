Holiday Food Drive
I-40 wreck leaves one dead after UPS truck collides with semi-truck near Holbrook

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say one person is dead after a head-on crash involving a UPS truck and semi-truck near Holbrook on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 about 12 miles west of Holbrook around 4 p.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a UPS truck was driving on the west lanes when the driver crossed over and hit a semi-truck head-on. The driver was ejected and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. DPS later confirmed the person died. It’s unknown what caused the driver to go into the other lane.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours but reopened around 7 p.m. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

