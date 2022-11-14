Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.

There are still around 5,000 Election Day ballots to be reported and 73,015 early ballots left to process and tabulate. There are also 8,373 early ballots left to cure, which means there was a technical difficulty with the ballot. The technical issue could be a voter forgetting to sign or having no ID. The ballots are set aside, and then voters are contacted so they can fix their mistakes. The last day voters can cure a signature issue or provide ID is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a previous news conference that hand-counting ballots would start on Saturday. Officials say 5,000 from five voting centers will be part of the hand count. The voting centers were chosen randomly, but all are from the West Valley. It’s not a hand count of all the races, so the audit will only look at the voters for governor, state representative, Prop. 129 and U.S. Congress.

Voters can track their early ballot online at BeBallotReady.Vote.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.