Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area

A troughing pattern will continue throughout the southwest and keep the temperature below normal for this time of the year.
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.

The windy conditions will diminish overnight, with a fairly quiet weather pattern expected as we head into the workweek. A troughing pattern will continue throughout the southwest and keep the temperature below normal for this time of the year. It will also increase the wind once again by Wednesday.

We are looking at temperatures in the mid to upper 60s throughout the majority of the week, with much cooler temperatures in the high country and eastern Arizona. The temperatures we will see in those areas over the next couple of days are more normal for January, not November!

Share your photos and videos with Arizona’s Family if you’re seeing snow in the High Country!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

