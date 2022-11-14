Cool weather continues with below average temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to our morning with lows in the mid 40′s and we will see a high temperatures around the upper 60s.

Our average high this time of year is around 78 degrees, but so far, we have experienced below average temperatures since Nov. 9. Dry and cool weather are in the forecast over the next several days. Low temperatures will hang around in the mid 40s, and there are some outlying areas could drop down in the 30s. These low temps are cool this time of year dropping about 7 to 10 degrees below normal.

Throughout the week there will be a few disturbances that will move through our state. As they pass through we will stay dry, but the winds will pick up off and on this week. It looks like the weather pattern will try to flatten out next week which could allow a ridge of high pressure to build across the southwest. This would warm temperatures a bit ahead of Thanksgiving.

