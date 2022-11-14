Community comes together to complete wheelchair ramp for disabled Mesa resident

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They say it takes a village, which certainly holds true when taking care of those in the community who aren’t able to do something on their own. And some folks in Mesa did Something Good to give back.

Volunteers with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department recently got their tools out to finish a wheelchair ramp for a disabled resident. Members of the department’s Home Safety Education Program teamed up with Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun to make it all possible. The ramp is obviously vital for the resident, who will now be able to use their wheelchair more easily to get in and out of the home.

Mesa Fire and Medical shared photos on social media, saying, “Thank you to all of those that came out to support this event, we appreciate you helping to provide safer homes to those that need it the most.” They’re also looking for volunteers if you would like to make a difference in your community and do Something Good. Tap/click here for info on the program.

