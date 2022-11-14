Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, ID (3TV/CBS 5/KMVT/Gray News) -- Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus. Authorities have confirmed one of those students as being from Avondale, Arizona.

The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths “homicides,” and on Monday identified one of the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale. Other students involved were identified as: Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Authorities did not release additional details, including the cause of death.

“Details are limited in this investigation. Currently, there is no one in custody,” the police department wrote in a press release. “The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.”

The Moscow Police Department reported that officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person at a home on King Road.

The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus. Police are actively investigating the incident. They are asking for any individuals who may have information to call them.

Shortly after the bodies were found, the university advised students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat to others in the region.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all classes, online and in-person, statewide for Monday, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday night. “Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.