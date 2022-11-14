64% of Americans claim it’s hard to find the perfect holiday gift, new survey claims

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas is only 41 days away. Are you ready? Snappy, a personalized gift company, released its 2022 Holiday Gift Report which analyzed how Americans perceive gift-giving, gift-receiving, and holiday spending on others.

More than 1,500 people were surveyed by the company between the ages of 18 and over 65. More than 64% of those interviewed say they wish they’d have some kind of help when it comes to holiday gift-giving for others, saying that it’s difficult to choose that perfect present. That same percentage said they wanted to give gifts bought from companies that give back to their communities, are a small business, or a non-profit organization.

In the workplace, around 54% of employees reported that they’re more likely to stay at their current job if they get a meaningful holiday gift from their employer. Around that same percentage says their boss doesn’t know them well enough in order to get them a meaningful gift. Over half of those surveyed also said they’d rather get a gift than attend an in-person holiday event. They say post-pandemic, parties are less important to them.

According to the survey, the average American’s gift budget for the holidays looks like the following:

Significant Others: $128

Immediate Family: $84

Colleagues/Coworkers: $37

Friends: $33

Snappy reports that over any gifts, tech and home goods are two of the most popular gifts during the holidays, including drones and Bluetooth speakers. Overall, the most generous age bracket of gift-givers is between 35 and 44. Over the holidays, we’ve all received a gift we had to “fake” being excited about receiving in order to not disappoint the giver. Three out of every four women, and two-in-three men say they’ve faked it, on average.

More than any other category, 42.7% of those surveyed said they’ve had to fake it with friends, and more than 38% say they’ve had to fake it with their parents. For those who have far-flung relatives and loved ones, shipping costs can quickly add up. More than 42% of Americans reported they’d prefer to buy a gift and ship it but didn’t because they didn’t know the potential receiver’s address. Overall, three in every four individuals surveyed said they’d rather give gifts instead of receive them since “gifts are an act of gratitude and kindness.”

