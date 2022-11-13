Holiday Food Drive
Sunny but wind on the way for Arizona

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain below normal in the Phoenix area this time of year.
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We will continue our quiet weather pattern for the next several days, with high temperatures only making it to the upper 60s across the Valley. A couple of weather systems will move across the region, bringing breezy conditions across the state Sunday. We could also pick up on an inch or 2 of snow in the high country Sunday night. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph across the Valley.

Overnight lows are going to get very chilly, in the 40s, for the next couple of days across the Valley and in the teens and 20s in the High Country. Overall, it’s a quiet week ahead.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

